Dr. Rana Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Rana Higgins, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Higgins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Surgery - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
About Dr. Rana Higgins, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598076309
Education & Certifications
- FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
- Rush University Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Higgins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.