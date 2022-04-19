Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD
Overview of Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD
Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghauri's Office Locations
- 1 10726 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 469-3830
-
2
Rana R Ghauri M.D.21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 665, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 469-3830
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been her patient for many years, and always am treated with respect. She always answers any questions I have. She has been treating my glaucoma for all of that time She has performed successful. cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I highly recommend Dr. Ghauri!
About Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1679531123
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
