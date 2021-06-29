Overview of Dr. Rana Hasan, MD

Dr. Rana Hasan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Southeastern Lung Care/Slp Dis in Decatur, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.