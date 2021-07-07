Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rana Jacob, MD
Dr. Rana Jacob, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians, P.C.2125 River Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 836-3030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
I have hemochromatosis which Dr Jacob has monitored and treated for years. I find her to be a good listener and good explainer. She is careful to adjust my care, including its frequency and details, based on lab results.
About Dr. Rana Jacob, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1619964236
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Monmouth Med Center
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Arabic and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.