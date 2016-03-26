Overview of Dr. Rana Jafri, MD

Dr. Rana Jafri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Jafri works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.