Dr. Rana Kayal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rana Kayal, MD
Dr. Rana Kayal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warrenton, VA. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.
Dr. Kayal's Office Locations
Warrenton Office550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kayal was the fourth doctor I saw in the course of trying to figure out why I was having intermittent episodes of severe, incapacitating dizziness over a two-year period. I saw her twice. She was very thorough, patient, careful, and answered LOTS of my questions clearly and to my satisfaction. I would see her again, and would recommend her.
About Dr. Rana Kayal, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1992087548
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayal has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.