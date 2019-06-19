Dr. Rana Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Khan, MD
Dr. Rana Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
3
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions
4
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have a an apt on June 28 th for an EG,D I was very impressed with Dr. Khan on my consult visit. Very happy with this new assignment for the treatment of my Barrett's syndrome and hiatial hernia.
About Dr. Rana Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- New York Methodist Hospital-Gastroenterology and Hepatology|UC Davis Medical Center-Interventional Endoscopy/Endoscopic Ultrasound
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- King Edward Medical College
- Gastroenterology
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
