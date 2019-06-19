Overview

Dr. Rana Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.