Dr. Rana Mansour, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Mansour, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rana Mansour, DPM
Dr. Rana Mansour, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour's Office Locations
-
1
El Cajon Therapy Associates Inc590 S MAGNOLIA AVE, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 442-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansour?
She's very professional and takes her time treating the problem. Dr. Mansour explained to me in details on how to better manage my foot concerns. She cares about her patient and I can see that she truly enjoys what she's doing.
About Dr. Rana Mansour, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437108347
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansour speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.