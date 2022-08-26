Overview

Dr. Rana Sabbagh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Sabbagh works at Gastrocenter of Michigan in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.