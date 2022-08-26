Dr. Rana Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Sabbagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Sabbagh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Locations
Gastrocenter of Michigan23500 Park St Ste 2B, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 406-3030
Southgate Surgery Center14050 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 479-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could rate her 10 stars, I would. She is highly knowledgeable and thorough. Her bedside manner is second to none. I've had several procedures and tests from her. Each time I go to the hospital to have testing done, the nurses tell me she is the best and would be the only Dr. they would consider going to. Very professional with calling and sending test results. I could write a book on this fantastic Dr. Love her and her staff. Look no further - she is the best.
About Dr. Rana Sabbagh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Henry FordHosp
- Henry Ford Hosps
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabbagh speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
