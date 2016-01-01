Overview

Dr. Ranadev Mukherjee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in N Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Digestive Associates in N Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.