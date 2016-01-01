Dr. Ranadev Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranadev Mukherjee, MD
Dr. Ranadev Mukherjee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in N Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Digestive Associates2031 McDaniel St Ste 140, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 970-6773
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 970-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ranadev Mukherjee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861593790
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Calcutta Medical College
Dr. Mukherjee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.