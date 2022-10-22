Dr. Ranbir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranbir Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranbir Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
Louie Marc G. Contreras MD Corp.27420 Tourney Rd Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he’s been practicing for a long time and practice makes perfect!
About Dr. Ranbir Singh, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1164642526
Education & Certifications
- King Drew Med Ctr
- CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.