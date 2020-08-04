See All Otolaryngologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Rance Raney, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rance Raney, MD

Dr. Rance Raney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Raney works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 362-1368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Springwoods Village Office
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 400, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 678-8380
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Woodlands Indian Springs Office
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 362-0092
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Dr Rance Raney performed my complete thyroidectomy at MHTW hospital. He was so thorough and did an amazing job. The office staff was professional, caring, and well organized. I highly recommend Dr Rainey and his team.
    Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Rance Raney, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457340358
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Pomona Coll
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rance Raney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raney has seen patients for Ear Ache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Raney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

