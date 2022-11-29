Dr. Wilbourn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rance Wilbourn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rance Wilbourn, MD
Dr. Rance Wilbourn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Wilbourn's Office Locations
Lifestyle Neurology PC2215 West St Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 440-8482
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough in his observations. Listens and gives the patient the opportunity to be included in his decisions, and explains very well. Wants his patients to have a better quality of a healthier life. Answers your questions to the patients satisfaction.
About Dr. Rance Wilbourn, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063676690
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilbourn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilbourn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilbourn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilbourn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbourn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbourn.
