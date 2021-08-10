Dr. Ranchhod Khant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranchhod Khant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranchhod Khant, MD
Dr. Ranchhod Khant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Khant works at
Dr. Khant's Office Locations
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 608-5117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Sun City3920 Galen Ct, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 588-8322Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khant is an amazing doctor! Not only is he well experienced, his bedside manner is simply the best. If you're looking for a cardiologist in the Tampa Bay area, look no further!
About Dr. Ranchhod Khant, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1811959307
Education & Certifications
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- Bj Medical College
- Bj Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Khant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khant works at
Dr. Khant has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khant speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.