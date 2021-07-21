Overview of Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO

Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bascharon works at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.