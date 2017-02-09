Overview of Dr. Randa Hamdeh, MD

Dr. Randa Hamdeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of Beirut Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Bayonne Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Hamdeh works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.