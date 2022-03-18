Overview of Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD

Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jaafar works at Nymd Center in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.