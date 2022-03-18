See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD

Pain Medicine
2.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD

Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jaafar works at Nymd Center in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaafar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nymd Center
    800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 991-9991
  2. 2
    New York Spine & Sport Rehabilitation Medicine
    1250 Waters Pl Ste 710, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 684-5727
  3. 3
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 18, 2022
    No more pain since I got the procedure for my knees. I’m happy. Thank you.
    Brown — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619126208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaafar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaafar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaafar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

