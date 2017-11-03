Overview of Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD

Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Jarrar works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.