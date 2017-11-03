See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD

Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Jarrar works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jarrar's Office Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0970
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3119
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Dystonia
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2017
    The first year my daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy was a rough one. We struggled finding the right doctor. The first visit with Dr. Jarrar was almost magical. It was the first time I saw my 11 year old have confidence and comfort about her situation. The past 4 years Dr Jarrar has been by my daughter's side through everything. I would recommend Dr. Jarrar to every family struggling to find control over epilepsy. She is kind, truly caring and gives all she has to the children she treats.
    Mesa — Nov 03, 2017
    About Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1679665673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Med Clinic / School
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic and Foundation
    Internship
    • Al Basheer Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarrar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

