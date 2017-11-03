Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD
Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Jarrar works at
Dr. Jarrar's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 631-3119
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 631-3258
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first year my daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy was a rough one. We struggled finding the right doctor. The first visit with Dr. Jarrar was almost magical. It was the first time I saw my 11 year old have confidence and comfort about her situation. The past 4 years Dr Jarrar has been by my daughter's side through everything. I would recommend Dr. Jarrar to every family struggling to find control over epilepsy. She is kind, truly caring and gives all she has to the children she treats.
About Dr. Randa Jarrar, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med Clinic / School
- Mayo Clinic and Foundation
- Al Basheer Hospital
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrar speaks Arabic.
