Overview of Dr. Randal Arase, MD

Dr. Randal Arase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.