Dr. Randal Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randal Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
St. Joseph Heart Burn & Reflux Center10116 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-2000
Gastrointestinal Associates PA10200 W 105th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor !!! Explained findings after my procedure. Would highly recommend him and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Randal Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
