Overview

Dr. Randal Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Brown works at Gastrointestinal Associates - Main Office in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.