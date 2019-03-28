Overview of Dr. Randal Camarillo, MD

Dr. Randal Camarillo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Camarillo works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.