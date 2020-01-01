Overview

Dr. Randal Cassling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cassling works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.