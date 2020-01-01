Dr. Randal Cassling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Cassling, MD
Overview
Dr. Randal Cassling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor alway takes the time to explain and talk with you not at you. Never felt rushed. Thanks Dr. Cassling! He is treating my entire family.
About Dr. Randal Cassling, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437110525
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center|University Of Ks Med Center|University Of Ne College Of Med
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassling has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.