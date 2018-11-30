See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Randal Hughes, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randal Hughes, MD

Dr. Randal Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hughes works at Cataract & Laser Institute in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract & Laser Institute
    7747 W Jefferson Blvd Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 569-9550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randal Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Randal Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982690566
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ind University School Of Med and Hosps
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Cataract & Laser Institute in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

