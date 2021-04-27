See All Podiatrists in Madison, WI
Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Madison, WI
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM

Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter.

Dr. Kittleson works at UW Health Podiatry in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM
Dr. Corey Wesner, DPM
3.6 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Kittleson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Health Podiatry
    20 S Park St Ste 405, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 287-2037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unitypoint Health Meriter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kittleson?

    Apr 27, 2021
    I had minor surgery to correct a painful problem with my toes. Dr. Kittleson is a great communicator, highly professional, and very reassuring. I felt very comfortable during the procedure. I would recommend him to anyone having foot problems.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kittleson to family and friends

    Dr. Kittleson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kittleson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM.

    About Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578539581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kittleson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kittleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kittleson works at UW Health Podiatry in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Kittleson’s profile.

    Dr. Kittleson has seen patients for Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittleson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittleson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittleson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.