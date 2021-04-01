Dr. Randal Kumm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Kumm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randal Kumm, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Wi Med School and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield.
Dr. Kumm works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Premier Medical Offices Colorado Springs3920 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (303) 445-3838
-
2
Matthews-Vu Medical Group4190 E Woodmen Rd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kumm is an excellent Dermatologist. Super efficient and competent. He removed two Basal Cell Carcinoma Infections. One on my temple, one on my neck. No pain and after healing there is no '0' scaring. Just a really great person.
About Dr. Randal Kumm, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144275058
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital
- University Of Wi Med School
- University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumm accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumm works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.