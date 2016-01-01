Dr. Randal Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Lewis, MD
Dr. Randal Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Adult Care Clinic3920 S 1100 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 308-8400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alta View Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
- English, Spanish
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.