Dr. Randal Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Randal Sanders, MD
Dr. Randal Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
SGMC Surgery Suite2409 N Patterson St # 200, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the BEST!!!
About Dr. Randal Sanders, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
