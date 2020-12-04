Overview of Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD

Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Sedlak works at Jackson Surgical Associates in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.