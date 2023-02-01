Dr. Randal Troop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Troop, MD
Overview of Dr. Randal Troop, MD
Dr. Randal Troop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Troop works at
Dr. Troop's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troop?
Dr. Troop and the entire team at Plano Orthopedic are experts in their field. I was able to get a same day appointment, with x-rays and a sound diagnosis. I had surgery 5 days ago and there have been no surprises. Dr. Troop prayed with me before surgery and asked God to use his hands to bring healing to my injured shoulder.
About Dr. Randal Troop, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124023247
Education & Certifications
- Oasis Med Grp
- University NM Affil Hosps
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Baylor U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troop accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troop works at
Dr. Troop has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Troop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.