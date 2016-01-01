Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD
Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Rebecca Hyatt1111 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 121, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (310) 871-0670
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Bailey II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey II.
