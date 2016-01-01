Overview of Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD

Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Bailey II works at Rebecca Hyatt in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.