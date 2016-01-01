See All Psychiatrists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Palm Springs, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD

Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Bailey II works at Rebecca Hyatt in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bailey II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Hyatt
    1111 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 121, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-0670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619146008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Bailey II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey II works at Rebecca Hyatt in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bailey II’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.