Overview of Dr. Randall Barnett, MD

Dr. Randall Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Barnett works at Alpine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.