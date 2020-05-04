Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Nina Kumar, DDS32 Court St Ste 500, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (212) 867-2967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Spring Branch Podiatry9055 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 903-2940
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Im 8weeks post-op and walking. I would highly recommend Dr. Beckman for orthapedic needs.
About Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
