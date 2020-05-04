See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (111)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM

Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Beckman works at Nina Kumar, DDS in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Beckman's Office Locations

    Nina Kumar, DDS
    32 Court St Ste 500, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 867-2967
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Spring Branch Podiatry
    9055 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609846328
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Beckman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

