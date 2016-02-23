Overview of Dr. Randall Bell, MD

Dr. Randall Bell, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Texas IPS in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Uvalde, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.