Dr. Randall Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Benson, MD
Dr. Randall Benson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
- 1 43000 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 116, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (313) 228-0930
-
2
23965 Novi Rd Ste 120, Novi, MI 48375
Directions
(248) 277-3334
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benson was the first step towards the proper treatment of my traumatic brain injury. Having a TBI makes it very difficult to communicate and be heard, but Dr. Benson recognized my needs and referred me among his network of specialists to treat the different aspects of my injury. One negative review mentioned that him doing this was nepotism, but that is what a great doctor does. Dr. Benson has a large network of fantastic specialists and he refers patients accordingly. Treatment of the brain is multifactorial; a neurologist cannot simply solve the issue alone and has to count on their colleagues for a multi-disciplinary approach in order to be successful. Additionally, his treatment methods are far from outdated, as he and some of his colleagues are on the forefront of CTE and brain injury research. I feel truly lucky to have found him. His communication style is something to get used to. He doesn't sugarcoat his thoughts and opinions and is very direct. However, this is what I w
About Dr. Randall Benson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992742415
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
