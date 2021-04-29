See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Novi, MI
Dr. Randall Benson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Benson, MD

Dr. Randall Benson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    43000 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 116, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 228-0930
  2. 2
    23965 Novi Rd Ste 120, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 277-3334
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr. Benson was the first step towards the proper treatment of my traumatic brain injury. Having a TBI makes it very difficult to communicate and be heard, but Dr. Benson recognized my needs and referred me among his network of specialists to treat the different aspects of my injury. One negative review mentioned that him doing this was nepotism, but that is what a great doctor does. Dr. Benson has a large network of fantastic specialists and he refers patients accordingly. Treatment of the brain is multifactorial; a neurologist cannot simply solve the issue alone and has to count on their colleagues for a multi-disciplinary approach in order to be successful. Additionally, his treatment methods are far from outdated, as he and some of his colleagues are on the forefront of CTE and brain injury research. I feel truly lucky to have found him. His communication style is something to get used to. He doesn't sugarcoat his thoughts and opinions and is very direct. However, this is what I w
    Olivia — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Benson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992742415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

