Dr. Randall Berliner, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Berliner, MD

Dr. Randall Berliner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Berliner works at REGIONAL NEUROLOGICAL in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berliner's Office Locations

    Bronx Office
    4234 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 (718) 515-4347
    Manhattan Office
    820 2nd Ave Rm 6C, New York, NY 10017 (718) 515-4347
    Regional Neurological Associates
    4256 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 (718) 515-4347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Major Depressive Disorder
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Autonomic Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dystonia
Group Psychotherapy
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Personality Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schwannoma
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Suicidal Ideation
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Berliner since 2016 for the treatment of chronic and acute migraines. He is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and accessible. He is always there to answer questions and calm me down when the situation gets overwhelming. He is up on the latest treatments and makes sure that I get to try them as soon as they are available. In other words he never gives up. He is a great doctor!
    Marge — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Berliner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1962469809
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Of Med
    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Montefiore/Einstein
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Hampshire College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berliner has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

