Overview of Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD

Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Brauchle works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.