Dr. Randall Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Brewer, MD
Dr. Randall Brewer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Brewer's Office Locations
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists8731 PARK PLAZA DR, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-5848Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is thoroughly aware of what procedure he is going to perform on me and the result he is anticipating before he begins to procedure. He is personally concerned about the outcome of the injections or ablation therapies. He always has made me feel as though he is concerned that the procedure has given you relief before he releases you to go back home. I have found that the radio frequency ablation are the most successful and longest lasting of the several types of procedures that I have received. Not every procedure works out perfectly, but they call to check on you to find out if it did. It usually does help a good deal.
About Dr. Randall Brewer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1538130018
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Duke University Med Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
