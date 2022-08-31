Overview of Dr. Randall Brewer, MD

Dr. Randall Brewer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Brewer works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.