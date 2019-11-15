Dr. Randall Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Brown, MD
Dr. Randall Brown, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
SGMC CardioVascular Institute2409 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-4369Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Georgia Medical Center2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is the best of the best. He takes an interest in his patients as individuals and not just a chart or procedure. He’s an excellent surgeon and explains procedures and recovery so that patients understand, and is ready to answer any questions. He performed an aortic valve replacement surgery on me and was excellent in working with one of my other doctors with a condition that complicated things. He was on the phone with her immediately during my very first visit. An excellent doctor and good man that I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend or to use again if needed. I still see him for follow ups yearly. An asset to SGMC!
About Dr. Randall Brown, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1124062831
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.