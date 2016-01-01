Overview

Dr. Randall Cohen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Dental School.



Dr. Cohen works at Christie Dental of Sebastian in Sebastian, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.