Overview of Dr. Randall Cohen, MD

Dr. Randall Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Sutter Medical Fdn Auburn in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.