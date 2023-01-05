Dr. Randall Crim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Crim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Crim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Locations
-
1
Baylor Medical Center at Irving, MOB I2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 750, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 759-2040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Regional Medical Center at Carrollton4333 N Josey Ln Ste 103, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 528-4623
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to Dr Crim for my colonoscopy three times and never been disappointed. He’s an expert. Highly recommend him and his staff!
About Dr. Randall Crim, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063443703
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UT Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crim has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.