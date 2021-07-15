See All Hand Surgeons in Plains, PA
Dr. Randall Culp, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Randall Culp, MD

Dr. Randall Culp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Culp works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    672 S River St Ste 217, Plains, PA 18705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Wrist Fracture
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Fracture Care
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Absolutely wonderful doctor, caring, competent, I really felt he was doing his very best for me
    C Frey — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Culp, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1194760736
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Culp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Culp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culp works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Plains, PA. View the full address on Dr. Culp’s profile.

    Dr. Culp has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Culp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

