Dr. Randall Culp, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Culp, MD
Dr. Randall Culp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Culp's Office Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center672 S River St Ste 217, Plains, PA 18705 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor, caring, competent, I really felt he was doing his very best for me
About Dr. Randall Culp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194760736
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
