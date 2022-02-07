Dr. Randall Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Dalton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Dalton, MD
Dr. Randall Dalton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Cumberland Medical Associates350 Hospital Way Ste 100, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-3890
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of South Central Kentucky143a Bogle Office Park Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton?
He is the best of best!! He will fix what is wrong with you. He is So kind to all his patients!!
About Dr. Randall Dalton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336155944
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Barnes Hosp Grp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.