Dr. Randall Davault, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Durant, OK
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Davault, MD

Dr. Randall Davault, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Choctaw Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Davault works at Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d. in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Davault's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d.
    1706 Delivery Ln, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 924-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Durant
  • Choctaw Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Wound Repair
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Wound Repair
Constipation

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2016
    My daughter was having extremely painful stomach pains. She had been to sevreal doctors and some though it was her appendix, but most could not tell what was causing her pain. We took her to Dr. Davault and he figured out alms immediately it was her gallbladder. This is pretty amazing, as she does not fit the normal scenario (she eat. healthy, is slender and young). He has a calming bedside manner, also not typical of doctors.
    Samantha in Durant, OK — Jun 02, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Randall Davault, MD
    About Dr. Randall Davault, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457491904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Davault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davault works at Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d. in Durant, OK. View the full address on Dr. Davault’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davault. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

