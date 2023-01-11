Dr. Randall Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Davidson, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Davidson, MD
Dr. Randall Davidson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia Office1050 N James Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Windsor Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
I might even call this surgery experience “pleasant.” The skill and professionalism of the surgery center staff made for a stress free and painless pre-op (including the dreaded IV). Dr. Davidson performed the surgery very successfully and with minimal physical trauma such that my healing was quick and pain free. The post-surgery follow up with Dr. Davidson and his staff was thorough and facilitated quick recovery. Should the need arise again, I will not hesitate to trust my care to Dr. Davidson, MTB&J, the Surgery Center, and all associated nursing staff. Thank you for fixing me!
About Dr. Randall Davidson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073566212
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Meth Central Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.