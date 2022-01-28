Overview of Dr. Randall Dooley, MD

Dr. Randall Dooley, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital and HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Dooley works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Diverticulum, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.