Dr. Randall Dooley, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Dooley, MD
Dr. Randall Dooley, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital and HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I have ever had! He explained my procedure and made me feel at ease
About Dr. Randall Dooley, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley has seen patients for Bladder Diverticulum, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
