Overview of Dr. Randall Draper, MD

Dr. Randall Draper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Draper works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH PHYSICIAN in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Greenville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.