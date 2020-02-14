Dr. Randall Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Draper, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Draper, MD
Dr. Randall Draper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Draper's Office Locations
Upmc - Upp Surgery-passavant9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 4110, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-5010
Advanced Integrative Medicine Center Inc17 6th Ave, Greenville, PA 16125 Directions (724) 591-5248
University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Draper carefully explained everything to me about my procedure. I work in the medical field and even though my procedure was a minor one, I am very careful who I let work on me. Dr. Draper was by far one of the best Surgeons I have encountered and highly recommend you seek his care if possible. I will say that the scheduling staff was either in experienced or kind of sloppy in getting everything lined up (insurance, medical history, ect.). None the less it was worth it for the experience and bedside manner Dr. Draper brought to the table ( no pun intended).
About Dr. Randall Draper, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draper has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draper.
