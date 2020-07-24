Dr. Randall Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Dunn, MD
Dr. Randall Dunn, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Aspire Fertility7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 612-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
From the moment I met him I knew I had the right doctor. My case was transferred to him from another doctor who left this group and he had already reviewed my case and knew pretty much all my history. As another health care provider, that is how I am with all my patients as well. I've been trying to have a baby for almost 4 year and my journey completed with him, at age 45.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
