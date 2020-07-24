See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Randall Dunn, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randall Dunn, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Dunn works at Aspire Fertility in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility
    7515 Main St Ste 500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 612-3384
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
STD Screening
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
STD Screening

Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 24, 2020
    From the moment I met him I knew I had the right doctor. My case was transferred to him from another doctor who left this group and he had already reviewed my case and knew pretty much all my history. As another health care provider, that is how I am with all my patients as well. I've been trying to have a baby for almost 4 year and my journey completed with him, at age 45.
    — Jul 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Randall Dunn, MD
    About Dr. Randall Dunn, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124021373
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

