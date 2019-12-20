Dr. Randall Edwards, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Edwards, DDS
Overview of Dr. Randall Edwards, DDS
Dr. Randall Edwards, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Oral Surgery Group The550 W Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 228-4035
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr. Edwards saved my life. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Randall Edwards, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1871751644
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.