Dr. Randall Eldridge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates, PLLC1501 Tate Blvd SE Ste 203, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morganton Office303 S Green St Ste 102, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 304-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Queens University
